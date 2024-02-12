Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show: Usher, Alicia Keys, & Lil Jon

For weeks the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show has been hyped up as a big one, with Usher front and center for much of it. What was he going to do, and who was going to join him on -screen?

Well, we knew entering the performance that “Yeah!” would probably be a part of the set list, and there were rumors aplenty about various collaborators.

Now, enough talk about rumors — let’s get more to the actual performance. He started off here with “Caught Up” before breaking out into a dance number, some of his older music, and then a brass band. The first major surprise came in the form of Alicia Keys, who turned up for a surprise version of “If I Ain’t Got You” before going into more of a duet with Usher with “My Boo.” There was a lot crammed in here for the next minute or two including “Confessions,” “Let It Burn,” and “U Got It Bad.” Just in case you needed a reminder that a lot of his biggest hits are ballad. (Also, Usher took his shirt off at this point for … reasons.) Then came another collaborator here in H.E.R.

The moment that we first saw Lil Jon show up on stage, it was pretty clear where things were going to go. The performance of “Yeah!” was used as the big cap-off for the night, and that’s where we also got an appearance from Ludacris for the rap bridge.

Final verdict

Musically, this may not be the most jaw-dropping halftime show ever, but kudos to Usher for going out there and being determined to deliver a total show from start to finish. Just from how much the guy was sweating by the end of this, it was clear he put his ALL into this. Also, this was stuffed full of nostalgia.

What did you think about the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show this year?

