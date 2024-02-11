Super Bowl XLVIII: Post Malone sings ‘America the Beautiful’

There are a few traditions that tend to happen before every Super Bowl, and a big one is a performance of “America the Beautiful.” With that, it was none other than Post Malone who was in charge of the song this time around!

What was somewhat interesting about choosing Post Malone is that he’s almost a perfect contrast to Reba McEntire, who is performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” right before kickoff. She’s an icon who has been around for decades, whereas his career has really taken off over the past several years. That is, of course, without talking about the differences in genre.

So how did Post Malone actually do with this performance? Without further ado, let’s get into that! This was a really nice performance that almost had a folk/country vibe, and wasn’t necessarily what we expected going into it. It was also pretty understated and more about the lyrics than anything else. We know that some performances of the song are better when they don’t try to do too much. He did a nice job with this, and possibly got a whole new audience for his music.

Also, what’s interesting is that with Reba singing the National Anthem, there was almost a little bit of genre carryover here. Was that intentional?

Of course, we’ll also have to wait and see what the internet’s opinions are on this. In general, this is such a tough gig and everyone has opinions on it. Some people always have issues with the arrangement, and others will have their complains about the vocals themselves. In the end, we just tend to think that if you do this show, you have to find a way to just do it in a way you are happy with.

What do you think about Post Malone performing "America the Beautiful" before Super Bowl XLVIII?

What about Andra Day singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" earlier in the show?

