Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Should there be Super Bowl spot?

Given that tonight marks the Super Bowl airing on CBS, is this the perfect place for a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 preview? In theory, yes. In reality? Well, let’s just say that things are a little bit more complicated.

For starters, let’s remind you that no matter what we see tonight, CBS’ parent company Paramount has all the reason in the world to promote this show further. It is one of the biggest franchises that we’ve had in quite some time, and there are more prequels and spin-offs coming. Also, the aforementioned network has already aired the past three seasons of the Kevin Costner series! Why not keep that going?

Well, here is where we come to the primary issue here with a Yellowstone preview — there is absolutely nothing new to show. Filming for the second half of the final season is slated to start in the spring, leading up to a premiere in November. There’s a chance that they could just show so old footage and hype up a November return — or, they may just show some Paramount+ ads that show the prequel 1923. We know that there are some ads for the streaming service planned. (Remember here that Yellowstone itself technically streams on Peacock, and that’s a pretty awkward situation.)

In general, we know that there are a lot of questions about the future of the flagship show and we wish there were some clear answers at present. The only thing we’re pretty certain of is that Taylor Sheridan is going to do whatever he can to make sure that there is a fitting end here. He likely knows that this will be one of the shows of this era; if we see any Super Bowl hype at all, it will likely be to remind everyone of that.

