Tracker series premiere start time, what to expect on CBS

Tonight on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see the big premiere of Tracker starring Justin Hartley — so what can you expect? When is the show actually coming back on the air?

Well, the first thing that we should realistically say here is that if you’re wanting to check out the show, you should probably either watch the Super Bowl or at least keep track of what it is happening during it. The new series is going to premiere following its conclusion and trophy ceremony, which could be approximately around 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. The best-case scenario for CBS here is that you get a competitive game but at the same time, also one that doesn’t go into overtime. You want the largest pool of viewers who are still awake and ready to watch more!

Just based on the details that we have for the premiere (see below), it does feel like Tracker is designed to have widespread appeal, and be the sort of show that could really lift the network’s Sunday lineup for some time:

“Klamath Falls” – Justin Hartley stars as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. In the premiere episode, Colter’s handlers, Velma (Abby McEnany) and Teddi (Robin Weigert) Bruin, send him to Klamath Falls, Ore., to investigate the disappearance of 14-year-old Gil Brown who is suspected to have been taken by his birth dad with a criminal background. While pursuing a lead at a local burger joint based on intel from tech genius Bobby Exley (Eric Graise), Colter finds himself in some trouble of his own requiring help from legal mind Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene), on the series premiere of TRACKER, Sunday, Feb. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and also available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

Following the premiere, new episodes will air every Sunday — with that, it’s not going to take too much trouble transitioning from watching it tonight to all subsequent weeks.

