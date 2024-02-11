Puppy Bowl XX start time, where to watch, stream

Sure, today may mark the Super Bowl, but let’s not forget about the Puppy Bowl XX at the same exact time! This is an event that has become an annual call-to-action on animal adoption, framed of course through the lens of silly a mock football game. It’s extremely popular for a reason, and it is also the sort of thing that is perfect to put on while you’re getting some snacks prepared for the big game.

So where can you find this year’s festivities? Well, let’s just say that it’s available in a wide array of places including Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, and TruTV. You can also stream it over on Max, for those interested. The event is going to be starting at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time, and the information from the press release below gives you a much better sense of what you can expect:

The three-hour television matchup will be the biggest yet, featuring 131 puppies, 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories – including the all-time smallest pup, Sweetpea, at 1.7 lbs and the biggest, Levi the Great Dane at 72 lbs. Inspiring adoption stories will highlight the dedication and incredible work of rescues and shelters, as puppies from Team Ruff and Team Fluff take to the gridiron in the Puppy Bowl XX stadium to win the WAYFAIR® “Lombarky” trophy and find their forever homes. To celebrate 20 years of the game, four previous Puppy Bowl players return to be inducted into the all-new Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame.

The best thing about the Puppy Bowl may just be how committed the producers are to the bit, as we’ve seen over the years everything from a Halftime Show to other animals appearing as cheerleaders. Everyone knows how silly it is, but also how at its core it supports a great cause. This is really the value of the event more so than just ratings and/or marveling at how cute some of the other animals are.

We don’t expect too many surprises here — this is a show that is what it is, and knows exactly what viewers want.

