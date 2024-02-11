Funny Woman season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the finale of season 1 on PBS tonight, is there a chance at a Funny Woman season 2? If so, when will it air?

First and foremost, we should start off here by sharing the good news — overseas, the Gemma Arterton series has already been renewed! This news was actually first revealed months ago and per Televisual, here is some of what could be coming up:

In series one, Barbara from Blackpool realised her dream and became TV comedy star, Sophie Straw, the nation’s favourite. In series two, Sophie finds out that ‘having a voice’ doesn’t mean it will be heard and that fame is a fickle friend. Fed up with being the comic muse in old school comedy shows, Sophie tries her hand at arthouse cinema hoping it will be more progressive – it isn’t! Undeterred, Sophie decides to create her own comedy show where she can tell authentic stories in all their messy and hilarious glory. She’s found her voice, and no one can stop her using it! She learns that the power is in the word.

Ultimately, one of the big ideas behind season 2 is that of evolution. There are going to be a lot of things that alter themselves and chance over time, and this is something that you should just go ahead and anticipate in advance. A lot of the fun is going to come from watching a lot of what happens with these changes in Sophie’s life and how exactly she navigates them.

Will will we see more on PBS?

If we had to wager a guess here, probably at some point in early 2025. While it may arrive earlier in the UK, in America PBS does have a tendency to rely on specific time-frames and we’re not altogether sure that we will see that changing, especially when there are other shows that Funny Woman can be paired with.

What do you most want to see on Funny Woman season 2, now that you know more is coming?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







