All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 7: The finale!

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to dive more into All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 7. This is a holiday special that aired separate from the rest of the season in the UK, and it also serves as the big finale. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

Well, the first thing that you should note here is rather simple: This is a chance to really dive into a story about Christmas, but also one that could feature a few changes as well. Sadly, PBS is not giving you a whole lot to go on — all we have is the official All Creatures Great and Small season 4 finale synopsis below:

James tries to get home for Christmas and Skeldale House prepares for a new arrival.

Now, is this going to be the final episode of the series? We understand the concern but for the time being, we are pretty hopeful. In general, series that air on PBS’ Masterpiece imprint tend to manage to have fairly long runs, and this is one of those shows that can benefit heavily from having an audience in multiple parts of the world. It will come down to ratings versus whatever the budget is per episode (working with animals is not always easy!), but we do tend to think there’s a case to be made that this show is going to keep going strong for quite some time. Hopefully, some more information on that will come out over the next few weeks.

Will the series be hurt at all by airing opposite the Super Bowl? We understand anyone out there asking that question at this point but luckily, we haven’t seen much evidence over the years of that being a problem for PBS. They are often pretty great counter-programming for everything that is going on with the big game.

What do you most want to see moving into All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







