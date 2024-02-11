Curb Your Enthusiasm season 13 episode 3 spoilers: A golf gaffe

As we prepare ourselves to check out Curb Your Enthusiasm season 13 episode 3 over on HBO, why not talk more about golf? Or, to be specific, why not talk more about how it is going to cause problems for Larry David?

As we have come to learn with this show over the years, this is a guy who often finds a way to create trouble where there is none. In this case, it could be about him hitting a course and spending time with a well-known actor. For a few more details, check out the full Curb Your Enthusiasm season 13 episode 3 synopsis below:

Larry’s improved golf game causes trouble with an acclaimed actor. Freddy helps his neighbors through a delicate issue.

Since HBO is not giving us a whole lot in the way of details at the moment, we are left to fill in a lot of the cracks. What we’d predict right now when it comes to the larger story here is that Larry actually is so good that he ends up making someone else angry and, because Larry has just about no self-awareness at all, there is some sort of problem that stems from that.

On paper, it absolutely feels like this installment is going to be fun. With this being the final season of the show, of course our hopes are a little bit higher that every single one will be in some shape or form. Granted, we say this knowing full well that one of the charms of this series over the years is that you never really have an idea of what you’re going to get from one week to the next. Sometimes, you could get a story that is absolutely memorable; at another point, one that you won’t even recall a week or so after the fact.

