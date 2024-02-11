Call the Midwife season 13 episode 7 return date at BBC One

Following what you see this week on Call the Midwife season 13, do you want an episode 7 return date? What about what the remainder of the season could hold?

Before we venture too far down any particular rabbit hole here, we should just go ahead and kick things off here by noting that unfortunately, the period drama is not going to be on the air next week. As for the reason why, that has every bit to do with the fact that the BAFTA Awards are airing within that timeslot. This is something that has happened with the BBC One hit before and in that sense, we really should not be altogether surprised to see it again.

At the time of this writing, there is not too much that we can say about episode 7, save for the fact that it will most likely air on February 25 and serve as the penultimate one of the season. Once the eight-episode season concludes, we will be in the less than fortunate spot of having to sit around and wait until Christmas for something more. At least we know that Call the Midwife has already been renewed through season 15, right?

Now if there is one specific piece of advice we can offer following what we’ve seen so far, it is simply this: Prepare to be emotional. This is the sort of show that is known for its tear-jerkers and beyond just that, there have been rumors aplenty about the futures of Matthew and even Trixie at the end of everything here. We’ll have to wait and see precisely what happens, but we know that in general, Poplar is the sort of place that has seen a number of sweeping changes over time. Nothing at this point would come as much of a surprise.

