True Detective: Night Country episode 5: Big Silver Sky mine reveal

We certainly have been curious for a while about the role of the Silver Sky mining company on True Detective: Night Country. After all, they are at the focal point of the conflict in Ennis, especially when it comes to discussions about pollution and their systematic destruction of the area’s culture and tradition. There is a reason why there have been protests!

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s go ahead and add something else to the plate: The situation is more dire than we ever even thought.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TRUE DETECTIVE videos!

As it was revealed over the course of episode 5, the mines have some direct ties to Tuttle United and with that, the Tsalal Research Station. What does this mean? Well, it is possible that the station is allowing them to get away with excess pollution — or, at least so it seems. Are the scientists really even looking into a way to cure diseases? You should wonder that now, mostly because everything feels so much more profit-driven. Kate is the boss of Silver Sky in Ennis, but there are forces larger than her … and these forces could be responsible for what happened to Annie K.

The only thing that we can discern at this point is that Annie, more than likely, discovered something about the mines that could end everything that was going on. At this point, it is starting to become clear that there are a LOT of suspects that are out there. It is almost strange to think about in a way — how is everything getting more complicated now that we have more information? Even once we get answers about Annie’s death, the other mystery still exists about the Tsalal scientists. We have a lot to think about, and we tend to believe that we will continue to have a lot to think about until close to the end of the finale.

Related – Be sure to get more news entering the next True Detective: Night Country episode

What did you think about the events of True Detective: Night Country episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







