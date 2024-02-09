Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 5 video: What is Teresa up to?

This weekend we’re going to have a chance to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 5 arrive over on AMC — so what can we say about it now? Well, there is a lot of story that needs to be developed here given the fact that there are only two episodes left and with that, of course, comes the need for answers.

So, are some of them going to come courtesy of Teresa? For now, let’s just say that she seems to be more spry and aware of possible suspects than she lets on.

In the latest sneak peek for this upcoming episode over at the link here, you can see what is a somewhat playful conversation between Teresa and Henri … or, at least that’s what it appears to be on the surface! We know already that the reality of the situation here is a bit more complicated, largely because we know that Teresa has a few tricks already up her sleeve here. She wants Henri to think that she is somewhat interested in him, and we already know that he has totally given off creeper vibes given her age.

Is Henri manipulating her just as much as she is manipulating him? Maybe. Given that we don’t have all the details as of yet surrounding Philippe and the forces at play with the young boy everyone wants in their possession, anything is possible. We are just waiting to be taken on the ride. We hope that episode 6 ties up enough loose ends for the entire story, but we also would not be opposed if there are a few things left open for a possible season 2 down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

