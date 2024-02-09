Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 5 spoilers: At a grave…

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 5 arrive over on AMC. Are you ready?

The first thing that we really should do here is remind you that despite it being Super Bowl Sunday, we are getting more of the Clive Owen series. We did wonder whether or not the network would put something more of it on the air early, but it does not appear as though that is going to be the case.

Now, let’s get back to the story here — and what better way to set the stage than with some new photos? If you visit the show’s official Instagram now, you can see a series of photos here that allow you a chance to see Sam Spade standing at someone’s grave, for starters. Who is that? More than likely, we are talking here about Gabrielle, his late wife who helped him find a sense of peace in Bozouls.

Meanwhile, you also have an image in there of who appears to be Teresa, which gives us at least a slight sense of comfort that Spade will not be alone at the cemetery. There is also a particularly ominous image of Philippe presumably standing above a staircase, which makes us wonder what in the world happened there.

In general, we would say that we’ve reached a point here where we do really want to see more of Philippe in the present-day of the story, largely due to the fact that there are so many questions that we need to get some answers to at the moment. Take, for starters, what his actual endgame is. Also, does he care about anyone, or are all of his motives self-serving in nature?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

