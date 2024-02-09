The Woman in the Wall episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

Are you ready to see The Woman in the Wall episode 5 on Showtime next weekend? We hope so, as this one is exceptionally important. As crazy as it may be to think about, we are not that far away from the finale and it is right around the corner. With that, the best thing that we can do here is set the stage.

By the time we get to episode 6 of the drama, we are going to learn more about what really happened with Lorna — answers are going to be revealed. With that in mind, this particular installment coming up is mostly about setting the table and getting you prepared for almost anything. Lorna will be searching for someone to trust and luckily, she could be finding it — albeit in a somewhat-unexpected place.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then be sure to go ahead and check out the full The Woman in the Wall episode 5 synopsis:

Lorna and Colman become unusual allies. Piecing together the information that Aoife brought to Kilkinure, along with the evidence from Father Percy’s murder case, reveals a shockingly widespread system.

The biggest thing that we can really hope for here is that over the course of this particular hour, we have a chance to see some great performances, but also a chance to see some of the cruel and shocking truths at the heart of this story (and Lorna’s trauma) start to be exposed. There is a lot that a show like this will be looking to address, and we anticipate that a lot of it will be presented in a pretty gripping and dramatic manner. At this moment, we have no reason to think otherwise!

Given that we have not heard anything about a season 2 for Ruth Wilson and the cast, we are prepared for all the cards to be laid out on the table — and you should be, as well.

