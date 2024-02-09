Hightown season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Frankie’s big swing

Next week on Hightown season 3 episode 4, you are going to see a story that is important for a multitude of reasons.

So, where is the right place to start? Well, how about with this crazy face: Next week’s “Jackpot” actually marks the halfway point of the final season. There are only seven episodes this go-around. Do we wish it was longer? Sure, but we also know that this has been somewhat of an under-the-radar show from the get-go and in that way, we’re just thrilled to have it at all.

As for what lies ahead moving forward, Jackie is going to move a little bit closer to answers. While some of her methods may be frowned-upon, at the same time

Below, you can check out the full Hightown season 3 episode 4 synopsis with more all about what lies ahead:

Jackie lays out her missing prostitute’s case and gets Alan’s cooperation to go after Swayzee. And from behind bars, Frankie orchestrates his greatest coup yet.

Obviously, one of the big priorities entering this episode has to be stopping Frankie at all costs, but it is also far from the only priority. We know that there is not a lot of time here and in general, we hope that most of the major characters have an opportunity here to move towards their down desired endgame. That could mean getting a chance to see Jackie try to fight for a healthier future — what that looks like remains to be seen, but we want to see her happy.

Is this an overly optimistic show? Far from it but at the same time, we don’t think that the writers want us to come out of this feeling altogether miserable. For the time being, just know this: Things are going to get worse before they get better. That is just the nature of the beast within this world.

