Masters of the Air episode 5 spoilers: Rosie’s next mission

Next week on Apple TV+ you will have a chance to see Masters of the Air episode 5 arrive — so what will make this story stand out?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that a number of different challenges are going to be coming in the direction of the 100th, and there are some difficult decisions that will be made here when the dust finally settles. Given the subject matter and the mission at hand, though, did you really think that we’d see the same thing week after week? This is as much a war of strategy as anything, and Rosie’s next move will ultimately chart the course for a lot of different things to come.

Below, you can check out the full Masters of the Air episode 5 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Rosie’s next mission signals a significant shift in the 100th’s bombing strategy; Crosby receives a promotion, but it comes with a high price.

How are the ratings?

We like to ask this a lot with various shows, and we tend to think that the interest in this one is heightened further thanks to the big name cast, executive producers, and the spiritual connections that feel here between this show and the iconic Band of Brothers. While Apple TV+ does not release specific ratings for any of their shows, we can at least tell you now that this is ranked #1 among their TV shows right now. Go ahead and consider that a strong signal for what they think about the series, which is not necessarily meant to go on for some long period of time.

Still, a strong performance here for Masters of the Air could signal the streamer opting to stay more in this space and by virtue of that, give us even more announcements regarding similar shows.

