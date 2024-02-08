One Day season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the launch of One Day season 1 today over at Netflix, is there more that can be said about a season 2? Make no mistake that we want it! However, we also know that this and getting it are two entirely different things.

For now, let’s just start things off here by noting where everything currently stands with the show. If you love this show, we really hope that you love it as it currently stands — after all, there is no evidence that more will be coming. This was devised from the start to be a limited series, which shouldn’t be that big of a shock since we’re talking here about something that is based on a book.

If you haven’t heard about the show as of yet, there’s at least a chance that the synopsis below will get you more interested:

One Day tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who, on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation, speak for the very first time. The next morning, they go their separate ways but where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows?

Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak. One Day is a decades-spanning love story, based on the worldwide bestseller by David Nicholls.

The best thing to hope for at this point

Really, it is not altogether complicated. If you really loved this show, just hope that there are some other romantic dramas that can be ordered down the road. We do tend to think there is a bit hole in this particular market to be filled, especially when it comes to ones that are more catered to adults.

Do you want to see a One Day season 2 renewal over at Netflix, even if there is no real material for it?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many other updates coming.

