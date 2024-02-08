Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the finale today, is there a chance at a Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale season 2 at some point down the road?

The first thing that we should do is better set the table around the series, which is streaming on AMC+ and Sundance Now and hasn’t necessarily received a huge amount of publicity. This is a chance to get your fill on all things witchy while you wait for the return of Mayfair Witches, among other series within this vein. The story is based on the work of V.V. James, and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of it:

Written and created by Debbie Horsfield, and adapted from the bestselling novel by V.V. James, Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale takes place in a contemporary world where witchcraft is real. Set in the idyllic English town of Sanctuary, where for hundreds of years witches have lived peacefully as valued members of society…until now. Sarah Fenn (Elaine Cassidy) is Sanctuary’s resident witch, on whom the town relies to solve their problems when conventional remedies have failed. When local teen rugby star, Dan Whithall, dies tragically in an apparent accident, his death exposes a terrifying undercurrent of suspicion and fear towards Sarah and her teenage daughter, Harper (Hazel Doupe). The boy’s mother Abigail (Amy de Bhrun), once Sarah’s closest friend, is wracked with grief, and launches a modern-day witch-hunt to avenge her son’s death no matter what the cost.

If Horsfield’s name sounds familiar, it is because of her work on Poldark, a series that we very-much loved for many years.

So what about the future?

Now, where things get a bit interesting is that depending on where you visit online, Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale is deemed either an original drama series or a miniseries. It was designed to have seven episodes, and we tend to think the intention here was to provide an element of conclusion at the end. Does that rule out something further later? Personally, we think you never know what the future could hold. If the viewership is great, there could always be a chance! That is, at least, how we view things at present.

