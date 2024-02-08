Chicago PD season 11 episode 5 return date over at NBC

Following what you see tonight over at NBC, do you want to get the Chicago PD season 11 episode 5 return date? What about more news on the subject of the future?

Just like you would imagine, there are a handful of things that are worth talking about here, starting with the sad news that there will not be a new installment in seven days. As for the reason why, we tend to think that it’s twofold. First and foremost, it’s Valentine’s Day — in other words, this means that it’s only natural for there to be a break in the action. Beyond just that, we also tend to think that post-production needs this extra time to be ahead of the game here. Since filming started so much later than usual due to the industry strikes of last year,

Below, you can check out the Chicago PD season 11 episode 5 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

02/21/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Atwater turns to an unlikely source of support when a string of jewelry store robberies shake his confidence. TV-14

This episode seems to be following along a major trend that we’ve seen over the past few weeks, one where we have a chance to see different characters have some time in the spotlight. Last week, for example, we saw something big about Burgess; meanwhile, tonight’s installment is the chance for Dante Torres to get his fair share of the spotlight. Why not take a look at Kevin Atwater in this installment? The more opportunities we get for spotlights like this, the better off the overall story could be! Or, at the very least, this is what we do tend to think! Ultimately, we anticipate that more of these are coming, even in a shortened season that is only thirteen episodes.

