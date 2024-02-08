Family Law season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Abby’s new challenge

Following what you see tonight, doesn’t it make sense to be curious about a Family Law season 3 episode 5? Is it even airing next week?

Let’s start by reminding you of this: It makes sense for some networks to take a week off for Valentine’s Day. Why wouldn’t they? This allows them to avoid any potential ratings drops, though such a thing is not necessarily guaranteed.

For The CW, it is clear that they are operating here mostly with the latter in mind! They seem to think that there’s a good chance that viewers will still be there moving forward and with that, they are programming a new installment on February 14. The title for this is “Between a Rock and a Hard Place” — meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a much better sense of what all lies ahead:

Abby (Jewel Staite, “Firefly,” “The L.A. Complex”) scrambles to undo the damage after she advises a pair of exhausted parents to surrender their autistic son to the Ministry for support and her clients are charged with neglect. The episode story by Sonja Bennett & Jordan Hall, teleplay by Sonja Bennett and directed by David Frazee (#305). Original airdate 2/14/2024.

It may go without saying if you have watched this show with any regularity over the years, but there will totally be a lot of emotional moments ahead here. Why wouldn’t there be? This is a show that tends to take on cases like this with nuance, allowing Abby the chance to take on chances while experiencing some personal highs and lows along the way.

In general, be assured that there is a lot of good stuff coming up this season in general — you may know the general trajectory of a Family Law season if you watched the first two, but that doesn’t mean that you are ready for every twist and turn that you’re going to see here.

