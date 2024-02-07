Who is Peter Muston? La Brea airs title card tribute

Who is Peter Muston? Following tonight’s new episode of La Brea on NBC, you may have seen the title card paying tribute to him.

For those who are not aware, title cards are one of the most important ways that a given show can honor someone important who passed away. These can be cast members, producers, crew members, or even someone who served as a key emotional connection to the story outright.

So what Muston in fairly simple terms? Let’s just say that he was an enormous part of the first two seasons of the drama series, serving as a unit production manager and working in order to ensure that things went about smoothly. All indications suggest that he passed last year. In addition to La Brea, Muston worked in a similar role across a wide array of other Australia-based series — he also served as a location manager and producer for some other projects. (For those unaware, a significant chunk of the NBC series films in Australia, though we are aware that a small chunk of season 3 also was shot in California.)

The title card following tonight’s episode is one that will air in all subsequent airings and streams, and serves as a valuable way for audiences to learn more about Peter’s impact on the show. Television productions often have to take a by-committee approach to getting things done, as there are so many people involved in every aspect of making things work. If one person is unable to make some things happen, then it can impact just about every other branch of the operation. Someone like Peter was extremely valuable to keeping the metaphorical ship running smoothly, and was one of many unsung heroes for what is a complicated show that features multiple eras and plenty of time-travel twists.

Given that Muston’s tribute card aired after the penultimate La Brea episode, we do tend to think that it will make an impact in an even more significant way.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Muston’s friends, family, and all who knew him. We hope that the title card serves as a source of comfort.

