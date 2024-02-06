Good Trouble season 5 episode 17 spoilers: Engagement party talk

As you prepare to check out Good Trouble season 5 episode 17 on Freeform next week, do you want to know what stands out?

Well, tonight we have a great opportunity to see the return of Maia Mitchell as Callie, but this is not the only story we’ll be getting a chance to see. Next week, we’re going to have a chance to see a story titled “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” that is going to be about one thing more than anything else: Callie and Jamie’s engagement! Unfortunately, not everything is going to be sunshine and roses here. Instead, this is going to be more about what happens around the idea of a potential engagement party.

For a few more details on what’s ahead, go ahead and check out the full Good Trouble season 5 episode 17 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

Callie and her soon-to-be mother-in-law butt heads when she suggests throwing an engagement party for Callie and Jamie. Dennis and Davia’s date night is interrupted. Joaquin finds an important lead.

Now, the bad news…

We are very much into the home stretch of this story and there are only a few episodes to go here in general. Obviously, we hope that the story brings about some sort of pleasant conclusion for many of the characters and honestly, we do tend to think that the odds are pretty high that we’re going to be getting that. After all, why wouldn’t we? This is a show that has done a good job already of working to navigate the entire cast through various trials and tribulations, and it makes all the sense in the world that they would continue to do that through what is the final chapter here.

(For those wondering, it does seem that at least part of this story for Callie is going to extend into the following week.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

