The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere date: Clarity?

Do we have a better sense now of when The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is going to premiere over on AMC? Well, let’s get more into that here!

It’s true that there was no formal announcement of a start date courtesy of the network but even still, it does feel like we’ve got a slightly better sense as to when the show could be back.

After all, consider this: AMC made it clear that Interview with the Vampire season 2 is going to be coming back on Sunday, May 12. Given that this is eight episodes in totality, this means that Sunday, July 7 is the absolutely earliest we imagine that Norman Reedus and the rest of the cast will be back. If the show was coming back by mid-May, we imagine it would have been announced already. We don’t believe that we are going to have the vampire drama and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on the air at the same time. AMC wants to build viewership and, beyond just that, keep people subscribed to AMC+.

Given that production for the Daryl series has already been wrapped up, we do think that it could be ready to go moving into the summer. We also know that there is another season of Dead City that is going to be filming over the weeks and months ahead, but there is no guarantee that it is going to arrive this year. We wouldn’t be shocked if it is saved until the start of next year so that programming can be spaced out here as much as humanly possible.

Remember that season 2 of Daryl Dixon is carrying with it the subtitle of The Book of Carol and, of course, the return of Melissa McBride is front and center here.

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 over on AMC?

