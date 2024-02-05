Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 2/5/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We certainly understand if you want to get a little bit more on the show moving forward.

So, what is it that we can tell you at the moment? Well, let’s go ahead and start with the bad news: The late-night series remains off the air, at least for the time being. However, the good news is that before too long, you are going to have a chance to see it back! New episodes are going to be kicking off in just two weeks, and the good news is that you won’t be stuck waiting too much longer to see the show back. That could mean that we’re going to be seeing a lot of memorable segments, funny moments, and also attempts by Oliver to try and do something with the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse now that it is in the public domain.

While you do wait to see the show back, we certainly recommend that you go back and check out the appearance that Oliver made not that long ago back on Hot Ones. While we’ve seen a ton of different celebrities appear there over the years, at the same time there is something really fun about this interview — and, of course, just how he dealt with the hot wings.

At this point, we do tend to think that there are already some sort of discussions happening about what some of the segments could be for the rest of the year — even if a few things here and there are figured out closer to the last minute. We do tend to think that there’s one group of people behind the scenes who handle things on the fly, and then another group who tend to be a little bit more patient.

