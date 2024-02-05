Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 4: A Jean-Pierre surprise!

We don’t think that it comes as some sort of enormous shock that there are some duplicitous people within Monsieur Spade. The AMC series has shown itself throughout the first four episodes as a complicated world where everyone has their own agenda.

So what do we have when it comes to Jean-Pierre? Well, let’s just say that things are a little messy — or, a lot messy. It is even more chaotic than we ever imagined.

As it turns out, Jean-Pierre owed a great debt to Philippe when it came to being able to leave his previous position and by virtue of that, he had a favor to return. That debt was paid when at the end of this episode, he brought Zayd, the boy deemed as special and a possible savior, to Philippe. What he wants with the child is unclear but so far, almost everything on this show has been tied to him in some way. A lot of the murders that happened at the convent seemed to involve him to some degree and that’s without even getting into everything else that has happened since.

We also know that Jean-Pierre has a lot of other things that he is chasing, including a certain percentage of Gabrielle’s estate that he feels he is owed. With him and Marguerite facing some serious challenges, things could get complicated moving forward. How much? Well, that’s the question that we’ll have to wait and see. For now, we will at least say that Jean-Pierre is a far more complicated character than we thought, especially due to what we learned about Denis, his father who carries with him his own relationship with Marguerite.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

