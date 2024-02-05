Is Stuart Martin leaving Miss Scarlet and the Duke, William?

Is Stuart Martin leaving Miss Scarlet and the Duke and the character of William? It’s possible that you’ll be wondering that.

In general, we do know that it’s strange to have episodes of the PBS series missing one of the title characters — certainly this is not ideal! Yet, William’s absence at this point seems to be somewhat plot-driven more than anything else, as both he and Eliza have a lot to think about when it comes to their relationship! Just think about the confessions that we saw on this past installment. Hopefully, we’ll get some more closure on this before the end of the season.

For the time being, the one thing that we can say is that there is no evidence out there that Martin is leaving the show, even if his character is MIA here and there. We know that the actor is extremely busy and that may play a role here and there. We just hope that there’s a way to keep this particular relationship going since William is so essential to Eliza and vice-versa. This is not a situation similar to Grantchester, where you just have to hope that there is a little bit of chemistry between the leads to make it work. We’re talking about potential romantic sparks here!

Ultimately, the subject of William’s future is really just something to be concerned about moving into a possible season 5. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, we remain hopeful; after all, Miss Scarlet and the Duke is one of those British mysteries that does offer up a lot of what people really love all over the world. Its success is not exclusive to one particular place.

