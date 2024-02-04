Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2: Show EP on ideas after ending

Following the finale for Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 1 on Prime Video, it makes a ton of sense to wonder about that ending. How can you not? It does feel like there is very much an open door for a lot of things to happen, especially since the end of the finale put the fate of the title characters firmly up in the air.

Rest assured, this conclusion was created in a pretty intentional way. The producers want you to be talking about all this, and it definitely seems like they want a little bit of something more.

Speaking on this very subject now to TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Francesca Sloane had to say about the prospect of more of this show:

“We’re very proud of telling the story in the way that we did as one complete story, but you guys have to keep watching Season 1 to give us a Season 2. We definitely do have ideas for it.”

Of course, we should go ahead and say here that if you do want more with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, you are going to need to be patient. Donald always has a number of different jobs on the go and beyond that, this is not an easy show to make. We imagine that it is pretty rewarding at the end of the day, but it has to be exhausting.

For now, we’ll just say that we are pretty darn excited to see exactly what is decided here. It does feel like most reviews for the show have been rather positive. It did a smart thing in not trying to necessarily remake what we saw with the Brad Pitt – Angelina Jolie movie. There are certainly some nods to it but at the same time, this is a show trying to do its own thing with unique characters.

