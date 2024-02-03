Transplant season 3 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Big decisions

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Transplant season 3 episode 13 — are you ready to check it out? This is the big finale and over the course of “The Luxury of Memory,” there are a number of huge things that you are going to have a chance to see.

So, where are things going to start off here? The best thing that we can do, at least at present, is share the full season 3 finale synopsis right now:

02/09/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : FINALE – After returning from overseas, Bash faces his future at home. Mags considers big decisions about her health and personal life. June steps up to help her patient with his profound request. Theo witnesses a devastating event. TV-14

So is everything going to be tied together at this point? There is certainly a reason to wonder that! The answer that we can tell you, at least for now, is that there was one more season that has already aired in Canada, and it is the final one for the medical drama. We certainly hope that this one will also come to NBC down the road, mostly so that everyone will have a certain amount of closure when it comes to Bash’s story. We certainly do think that we deserve it after all of this time, right? Or, at the very least, we tend to think so! This show may not be necessarily a big player on NBC in terms of its ratings, but we do tend to think that there is room for it as a summer show, or it airing at a time in which the powers-that-be could benefit from additional programming.

For a lot of the series, Transplant has really been a story about someone finding their place. For one final time, we hope that can be said here.

