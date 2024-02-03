Hazbin Hotel season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the events of the season 1 finale today at Prime Video, is there a chance at a Hazbin Hotel season 2? Or, have we reached the end of this story?

Before we say too much more, it only feels right to say we understand if you have questions about all of this, given that this show became an almost-instant hit at the streaming service and feels like the door has been left open for a lot more. Luckily, we DO know that more is coming! From the very start this series was granted a two-season order, which means that the seed has already been planted for us to see a whole lot more. It is really a matter of when you are going to see it. (For the time being, we’re hoping for 2025 — we know animation takes a long time to do, but that is one of the reasons why that early renewal is so beneficial.)

Now, in the event that you haven’t heard too much about the series itself, go ahead and check out the official logline — maybe this will give us a chance in order to get you on board:

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be “checking out” into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film-star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the “Radio Demon” reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become reality.

As we move forward on the show, the hope is that we’re going to have more music, more comedy, and above all else, more entertainment. It does feel like this is one of those shows where we are better off not knowing a lot in advance in terms of what lies ahead.

