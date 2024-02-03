Masters of the Air season 1 episode 4: A milestone

Next week on Masters of the Air season 1 episode 4, are we going to see some big changes transpire for the 100th? That is at least a possibility, albeit one of many that you are going to have a chance to see over the course of the hour.

Before we dive too far into anything more, why not go ahead and share the Masters of the Air episode 4 synopsis? Doesn’t this do a good job of setting the stage? We at least tend to think so:

Lt Rosenthal joins the 100th just as one of its crews reaches a milestone. The U-boat pens at Bremen become a target for the second time.

In the end, it appears as though this is going to be a story that brings you a good bit of danger and high stakes. for Rosenthal and a number of other characters. This is one of those shows where even if you know a good percentage about how it could end, there is still a chance that you could see a few different twists and turns along the way. Also, the individual characters still do allow for some room to explore some different things and ask a number of important questions: We are certainly intrigued as to where the story could go here at the end of it, though we have a good bit of it left.

Just how many more episodes should you expect?

There are actually nine, which is a little bit more than perhaps some would initially expect given the pedigree of people who are involved here. Since we are not at the halfway point of the tale just yet, we tend to think that this opens the door for a number of other things to happen. Rest assured, we will be here to break down and pontificate about a number of these said things.

What do you most want to see moving into Masters of the Air season 1 episode 4 over on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

