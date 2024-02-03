The Bear season 3: See star Ayo Edebiri’s new SNL promo!

Tomorrow night on NBC, you are going to see Saturday Night Live with none other than The Bear star Ayo Edebiri! Suffice it to say, we are beyond excited. This is a chance to see an extremely talented person get their due recognition on a show that should allow them to do a wide array of different things.

Could there be a spoof of the hit comedy here? It’s possible, but also far from guaranteed given that season 2 last aired more than six months ago — is the series going to look to visit that well just because of the host? That remains to be seen.

For the time being, what we are the most happy todo right now is simply share the latest promo for the upcoming episode, as it is one that gives you a little bit of humor — plus also musical guest Jennifer Lopez at the same time!

If you head over to the link here, you can see what it is that we’re talking about. Most of the humor here is standard for SNL promos, which is a little cheesy but at the same time, still worthy of a smile or two. This should at least get some people intrigued enough to watch.

As for season 3 of The Bear…

Rest assured that filming is going to be starting off here before too long! The hope is that we will actually be able to see some of these episodes before the end of the year, even though we’re not at a point right now where we would say that is guaranteed. A little bit of patience goes a long way, and that is the philosophy that we’re operating from for at least the immediate future.

What do you most want to see from Ayo Edebiri on Saturday Night Live this week?

