We will admit that we were particularly worried about the fate of Dan Gheesling moving into The Traitors season 2 episode 6. Through some of his choices — and also the massive target that he had entering the season — he entered this week in his worst spot so far.

Then, at the start of the episode, it was revealed that he had fallen victim to Peter Weber’s big Bergie trick! Dan, Parvati, and Phaedra decided to try and take Bergie out at his behest, and that didn’t happen due to him having the oh-so-secret shield. This told Peter that there was likely a traitor amongst a very small group of people. It was information that he could then try to use, and then throw a ton of suspicion on both Dan and Parvati both.

What’s so interesting about this particular move is simple: Not only did the Bergie decision damage Dan’s game, but Parvati is collateral damage. Remember, she tried to push him in a different direction!

CT, Parvati, and Dan did admit that Peter was the one who leaked the info, which led to him being in a certain amount of danger, as well. However, it wasn’t enough for his goose to be cooked.

The downfall of Dan

We’ve seen him get out of tough spots before, but trying to take on Phaedra proved unsuccessful for him. He decided that his best move was trying to get out a fellow Traitor, but her not being involved in Peter’s stunt worked in her favor. Also, she does have some friends, and Dan had managed to avoid some danger in the past. This game is different than Big Brother since there is no being on the block; you can be taken out at almost any time. He’s one of the best game-players in reality TV history, but he made a few mistakes he could not overcome. With that, he is gone … and Parvati is still in big trouble.

Still, it was a total thrill to see Dan back on our TV screens after over a decade. Every second of it was joy.

What did you think about the events of The Traitors season 2 episode 6, including the big elimination?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates now.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







