Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the premiere this week over at Prime Video, is there a chance that a Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 renewal will be announced?

Before we go too far down any particular rabbit hole here, we should note that we absolutely understand why there could be an interest in more of the show. After all, just think in terms of what we’ve had a chance to see so far. Action spy series are traditionally popular, and this one also has the pleasure of being executive-produced by a major creative mind in Donald Glover. We know that it was a little bit of a surprise that he would be interested in developing a property based on a Brad Pitt action movie (with some major liberties), but this was a chance for him to be seen in a totally different role.

Also, this show is fun! This marks a real chance to follow up another action-oriented show on Prime Video in Reacher, and we do tend to think that there is something quite exciting about that.

Now, insofar as the future holds, let’s just go ahead and say that nothing has been confirmed as of yet. We tend to think that Prime Video will wait and see how Mr. & Mrs. Smith fares before opting to determine its future. We know that there are about a billion different creative possibilities that they could pursue, and that may make some of the decision-making process here all the more interesting.

If we do manage to get a season 2, just be prepared to wait a while for it. Amazon in particular often has no problem waiting between 15-18 months to release seasons. Heck, sometimes you are forced to wait even longer than that. If you love the show, our advice is to watch it front and center and beyond that, encourage other people to do the same!

