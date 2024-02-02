Hightown season 3 episode 3 spoilers: About the missing

Next week on Starz you are going to have a chance to check out Hightown season 3 episode 3 — what can we say about it now?

Well, let’s just say for starters that “Fall Brook” is going to amplify the danger that exists all around The Cape. We know that even with Frankie locked up, he still holds power, just as we know that Ray and Alan have had their fair share of problems for a rather long time. This is going to be an intense installment! We don’t think that this will come as a shock, though, given that intense installments are much of what the series does best.

To get a few more details now about what the future holds here, go ahead and check out the full Hightown season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

Tempers boil over and Ray and Alan explode at each other. Frankie learns valuable intel about Osito and Jackie learns there are even more missing or murdered prostitutes.

We know that a good chunk of this show is always going to be about the cases, and we don’t think that this is going to change at some point in the near future. Yet, we are equally still invested in what is going on with Jackie and her future. We already know how bad a shape she’s in, and she probably will need to learn how to fix herself before she can ever start to think about everything that is happening around her. Her problem is that she struggles to convince herself that self-care is really the best option.

Given that Hightown is not a super-long show when it comes to episode count, we know that things are going to move quickly. By virtue of that, there are going to be a lot of twists and turns at every stop! We are doing our best to prepare accordingly.

What do you most want to see at this point when it comes to Hightown season 3 episode 3 on Starz?

