Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 4: Family dinner

Well, the first thing that we really should say here is quite simple: This could be one of the most awkward personal stories for one Elliot Stabler in quite some time. After all, it’s family dinner time! Unfortunately, there are a lot of issues that need to be worked out here, and this may not be the right venue to handle some of them. (Of course, this show has a hard time trying to match The Bear episode “Fishes” when it comes to this sort of drama.)

As for the case-oriented stuff in this episode, let’s just go ahead and say this: There’s a crossover coming in here courtesy of Peter Scanavino as Carisi!

Below, you can see the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 4 synopsis with what else is coming:

02/08/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Bell and the team must keep a witness and her family safe from Los Santos before she testifies. Carisi asks Stabler to back off the case to preserve the integrity of his undercover work. Stabler hosts a chaotic family dinner. TV-14

So what is coming up here on the other side?

Well, think in terms of at least one week off the air. We’ve had a nice run the past few weeks, but the reality is that the show needed to have a little more time in order to get some more episodes in the can. If they didn’t do this, they would have been forced to wait until much later in the year to bring Christopher Meloni and the rest of the cast back.

Let’s just hope that the drama does remain every bit as interesting as what we have seen so far. we want to see this show stay both interesting and streamlined!

