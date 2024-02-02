Next Level Chef season 3 episode 3 spoilers: The pros compete

As you get yourselves prepared for Next Level Chef season 3 episode 3 on Fox next week, the auditions are going to continue. With that being said, it does appear as though we are inching closer to a conclusion for this part of the process.

So what makes this particular group stand out? Well, that’s rather simple: They are pro chefs! This is a part of what makes this show so interesting. You have such an interesting hierarchy here and while it would be fair to assume that some people would be better than others here, that is not necessarily going to be the case. This is, after all, a show that is primes to bring you a few more twists!

Now, let’s just go ahead and share the full Next Level Chef season 3 episode 3 synopsis with some more information as to what lies ahead:

The auditions conclude as the professional chefs enter the kitchen and battle for one of the coveted five spots that advances them to the mentorship team draft, taking them one step closer to winning the grand prize of a 1-year mentorship and $250,000. One chef is eliminated after each challenge until only the top five are left standing in the all-new “Auditions – Pros” episode of Next Level Chef airing Thursday, February 8 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLC-301) (TV-14 L, V)

By the end of this episode, we at least are going to be quite happy to see the table set. From here, everything can ramp up and become all the more intense. We know that Fox in general tends to love the Gordon Ramsay cooking-show universe, but they care about this one even more than most. It does routinely generate solid numbers, and this is a show that does at least feel a little separate from the rest of the pack. We will just have to wait and see where things go as this story moves forward.

What do you most want to see moving into Next Level Chef season 3 episode 3 on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







