Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal: Any new reason for hope?

As some of you may be aware at this point, we have reached the halfway point of Monsieur Spade season 1 over at AMC. Based on where we stand at present, we tend to think that there are reasons aplenty for the show to come back.

Will it actually happen? That obviously remains to be seen, and will be dependent on a wide array of different factors. However, at the same time we do at least think there’s a reason to think that the network is happy with what they have so far.

Take, for starters, the simple fact that it is being actively promoted, including in a new 2024 sizzle reel that you can see over at the link here. We know that this is not a hit on the level of The Walking Dead or its spin-offs, but we also don’t think it was intended to be. This is a show being made in conjunction with Canal+, so it is also not one that they have to shoulder the entire responsibility for.

When you consider all of this, we tend to think personally that a lot of this is really just going to come down to the same thing we’ve heard for weeks: Whether Owen and the show’s production team are eager to make more. There have been discussions, but that certainly does not indicate reality. Personally, we think there could be something quite fun about Monsieur Spade being a property that everyone could return to every couple of years, while still balancing out a number of other things. So long as you didn’t kill off the main character, you could in theory move him anywhere and allow for a wide array of different adventures. In a way, aren’t there plenty of mysteries who need a man like Spade? We tend to think so.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

