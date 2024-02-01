Suits: LA spin-off could air on NBC; more details

From the moment that Suits first exploded on Netflix last year, it was clear that we would be getting some sort of new version. Now, that has started to become more clear in the form of Suits: LA.

So what can we say about the project today? Well, for starters, it appears that NBC is currently the favorite to land it.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the broadcast network is angling towards a pilot order for the show, which is set within the same universe as the USA Network original. However, this is not so much a full spin-off as just a show that could have crossovers here and there. We’ve heard cast members express a willingness to reprise their roles, and it definitely feels like this is possible.

Now, the plan appears to be to shoot the new series in Vancouver, and with some potential plans for more insight this spring, our hope here is that we’re going to get all sorts of further casting information before too long. Original creator Aaron Korsh is on board, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not this is going to be some strange desecration of the original work. Meanwhile, Victoria Mahoney has been brought on board to direct.

So long as the pilot is solid, we tend to think this show is a slam dunk to be ordered, especially if it can also stream over on Peacock. If for whatever reason NBC passes on it, we tend to think it’s a slam-dunk that Netflix will give the team a call. Sure, this show would not have the appeal of Meghan Markle being a major part of the first several seasons, but there is a format and style here that is very much appealing and destined to generate a certain amount of success.

Are you excited that we are going to see Suits: LA, or do you wish that we were just seeing a straight-on revival?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

