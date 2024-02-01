Family Law season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Two roles at once

As you prepare to see Family Law season 3 episode 4 on The CW next week, what is there that we can say? Well, for starters, that Abby is busy. To be specific, we’re going to see her balance out multiple responsibilities at the same exact time!

Want a few specifics? Well, the title here is “Play It Straight,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what else is coming:

Abby (Jewel Staite, “Firefly,” “The L.A. Complex”) finds herself playing both lawyer and counsellor as she helps a paranoid and deeply closeted actor avoid being outed to the public when his bitter ex writes a play about him. The episode was written by Corey Liu and directed by Jordan Canning (#304). Original airdate 2/7/2024.

On a different note, did you know that the show has already been renewed by Canadian broadcaster Global for another season? This news was just announced earlier today with Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Networks and Content having the following to say:

“As a Top 20 hit for Global and the number one Canadian scripted series last summer, currently airing on the CW in the U.S. and in many other markets internationally, this renewal today demonstrates the success of our original content at home and abroad … We are thrilled to continue telling the stories of Abby and the Svensson family for another season and to keep audiences entertained as they navigate new cases and their personal lives.”

Does this renewal up north mean for sure that we’re going to be seeing the series back on The CW, as well? We never want to come on here and make any sort of sweeping assumptions but for now, we tend to think so. It’s hard to imagine this series disappearing off American TV when you think about how much its network here is interested in international acquisitions these days.

What do you most want to see moving into Family Law season 3 episode 4 on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







