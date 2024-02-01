Magnum PI season 6 revival hopes: A January 31 billboard!

It has now been almost a month still since Magnum PI season 5 ended on NBC and still, the fans keep fighting for a season 6. What does that mean today? Think along the lines of yet another Times Square billboard!

If you head over to the link here, you can get a much better sense of what we’re talking about here and beyond that, more proof that this is one of the best fandoms out there. This is a show that has been surprisingly canceled on two separate occasions, despite posting solid ratings. (The live numbers for the season 5 finale were the show’s best since its NBC premiere!)

Anyhow, here we are, still waiting to see if more news is announced — and as we have noted in the past, much of it could depend on the show’s search for a permanent streaming home for the first five seasons.

As many of you may have heard, there are conversations that the Peacock run for season 5 is going to be ending in the relatively near future. If that does happen, where will it land? Where could the entirety of the show land? Amazon Freevee is a viable option, but this may be up to CBS Studios to try and secure a long-term streaming solution for the whole series. Our hope still remains that it eventually navigates over to Netflix, mostly because that is the streaming service that has proven to be the strongest when it comes to acquisitions. Remember that Suits was a sensation there in 2023 but beyond that, Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, and NCIS have been consistent performers there.

At this point, the path forward is clearly that the series draws big numbers somewhere, interest is spiked in a revival, and something more happens at that point. It will take patience, but we’ll keep you posted on any developments as they come in.

Do you think these Magnum PI billboards are effective when it comes to keeping the conversation going?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







