Mr. & Mrs. Smith series premiere: An Alexander Skarsgard scene

Later this week, you are going to have a chance to see the Mr. & Mrs. Smith series premiere on Prime Video. Why not check out the opening now?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you will have a chance to see the opening few minutes from the show, which technically stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. The irony here is that within this scene, you don’t actually have a chance to see either of them. Instead, this is Alexander Skarsgard alongside Eiza Gonzalez. We tend to think that this scene is meant to serve as a cold open to some of the spycraft to come; beyond just that, it serves as a reminder that the show has a pretty excellent cast!

If you have not heard all that much about Mr. & Mrs. Smith as a series already, one of the things that is most important to note is that it is really not trying to be a pure reflection of the movie starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The relationship between the title characters is completely different, as is at least a part of the premise. With that being said, we do think that you are going to see similar amounts of action, humor, and charm. With Reacher now done for the season, we tend to think that Amazon is probably hoping that this is going to become a pretty darn enormous hit.

For us personally, we just hope that this proves to be a bit of clever escapism. Not every show needs to be nominated for a million Emmys; in the case of some, they need to just take you on a really fun ride and bring you at least a few things that you may not expect. If this show can do that, we tend to believe we will be happy with the end result.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Mr. & Mrs. Smith, including other chatter about the future

What are you the most excited to see entering the Mr. & Mrs. Smith premiere over at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







