Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 1 trailer: Meet John and Jane

As you await the premiere of Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 1 on Prime Video February 2, why not take a larger look at what’s ahead? This is a season that should be stuffed full of action and drama, but also has a slightly different premise than perhaps you would assume.

If you have not heard as of yet, this project is not a line-for-line remake of the movie that starred Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. You are getting something a little bit different here, and it will be based mostly around watching Donald Glover and Maya Erskine figure out how to pretend to be married for the sake of their spy job. Suffice it to say, there are going to be problems.

If you head over to the link here right away, you can see a little bit more thanks to the newly-released trailer that throws a little bit of everything at you. This show already feels like it’s going to be a ton of fun, and it also really fits well into the Prime Video brand of delivering big, action-based thrillers. Doesn’t it feel like a perfect match to anyone else out there that we are getting this show almost immediately after the end of the latest season of Reacher? It’s just yet another thing to be interested in after the fact.

If you have not seen the official logline for the show yet, we tend to think it also does a good job setting the stage for whatever else is coming:

Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?

Glover and Erskine are John and Jane … but who are they really? We will have to wait and see…

