The Watcher season 2: Does Naomi Watts know anything?

What in the world is going on with The Watcher season 2? We know that Netflix renewed the show a long time ago. However, since that time there has been something close to radio silence on the subject. We’ve instead been in this quite-bizarre situation where we are forced to sit around and eagerly await more information, knowing full well that both the streaming service and executive producer Ryan Murphy have so many other irons in the first. We’ve never felt for a split second like they are in a hurry to rush anything along.

Of course, we do wonder if a lot of the wait here is tied to trying to figure out the right story — did there really need to be more following the season 1 finale?

Anyway, in the midst of promoting the upcoming Feud: Capote vs. the Swans (which is also executive-produced by Murphy), star Naomi Watts had to say the following to Entertainment Weekly about the future of The Watcher at present, including just how little she actually knows:

“I know they said yes to the next series, but I haven’t heard anything more … To be honest, we left the house, so I don’t know if we’ll be coming back … I don’t know what the plan is there, so I can’t give you a straight answer.”

For the time being, we are at least glad to be able to see Watts in a totally different capacity and role over on Feud, which has already proven itself to be really worthy of the long wait.

In general, we know that The Watcher is one of multiple different success stories that Murphy has had during his time at Netflix. The one that has gotten more of the attention as of late is his anthology series Monster, which is preparing more for the future after the first season revolved around Dahmer.

Are you still hoping to see The Watcher season 2 arrive on Netflix someday?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

