Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9 video: Where is Ben Song?

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to see Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9 on NBC — what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, why not spend a moment talking about the leap itself? If you were hoping that Ben was going to somehow collide with Hannah Carson again almost immediately, you may be disappointed. After all, the latest information that we have courtesy of NBC suggests that this may not be the case. Ben is still in the relatively recent past, but he is taking on a pretty dangerous role of bounty hunter.

If you head over to Collider, you can get a sneak preview for this episode that serves effectively as a debriefing-of-sorts for whatever is going to be happening here. What can you expect here? Think a New York City setting, but also plenty of action and some sort of dangerous manhunt. He is also working more directly with Addison again; while there have been some bumps in the road here at various times during the season, they seemed to have moved to the other side of them, at least to a certain extent.

By the end of this story, it is absolutely our hope that the current leap is resolved — aren’t they often? Beyond that, though, our bigger question pertains more to whether or not Tom will have figured out a way to actually bring Raymond Lee’s character home. We know that this was one of the big question marks that was raised at the end of this past episode, and we are excited to get to the other side of that with a few more answers.

Also, another question could be raised as to whether or not Ben is as excited to go home as he once was, at least depending on what some of his feelings for Addison truly are.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Quantum Leap right now, including what else could be coming up

What do you most want to see moving into Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9 over on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







