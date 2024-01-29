The Way Home season 2 episode 2: Chyler Leigh on Kat’s struggle

If you watched The Way Home season 2 episode 2 on Hallmark Channel tonight, then you know that there were emotional moments. For Kat and Elliot in particular, we saw the two of them have some explosive, difficult conversations about why he left, about trust, and about time-travel in general. They clearly care about each other and yet, at the same time there is a lot of tension.

Beyond all of this, you have Kat still hunting for Jacob back in the 19th century — something that carries quite a burden with in so many ways. She feels responsible in some ways, and that is one of the reasons why she cannot let it go.

Is there still anything else to look forward to here? Well, here is some of what Chyler Leigh had to say in a new interview with TV Insider:

“I don’t think Kat really feels hopeful about it until quite later just because [like] the one step forward, two steps back with Elliot, it’s kind of the same thing when she’s in the 1800s, and she goes, but is it actually going to happen? … She’s trying to believe really hard, but she still struggles with it. Everything that happens in the 1800s, it’s heavy. It’s very weighted. So I think Kat wants to keep that hope alive, but she still struggles a bit.”

We do tend to think that there will eventually be some glimmers of hope on the journey this season, but it’s not going to come easily. It could take multiple trips to the past in order to get some answers, but that could lead to tension in its own way, as well. We do think that this is going to be a hopeful story, but there could be some significant roadblocks along the way.

