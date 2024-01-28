Belgravia: The Next Chapter episode 4: Frederick’s next move

Next week on MGM+, you are going to have a chance to see Belgravia: The Next Chapter episode 4. What else will be coming?

The first thing that we really should note here is pretty darn simple here. We are gearing up for the halfway point of the story! This is only an eight-episode story, so it is pretty fair to assume that every single story from here on out is going to be important. Nothing else would make sense, right?

Well, a big part of what’s ahead will be about seeing the aftermath of everything that happened in regards to James. Frederick has his work cut out for him, and it seems like both he and James have a lot on their minds. For more, go ahead and check out the Belgravia: The Next Chapter episode 4 synopsis below:

Reeling from James’ visit, Frederick pushes forward in his work at the foundry, while Clara finds comfort in a new group of friends made through Dr Ellerby. A lonely James seeks solace elsewhere.

As it has been from the very beginning, this is a show that is absolutely focused on a number of individual characters and stories. We are certainly curious to see what a lot of those look like, let alone some other interesting directions that this narrative can take. There are going to be some huge twists, so we would advise you far in advance to be prepared for that. Also, to be prepared to be hit with a cavalcade of various feelings. This is the sort of thing that these producers excel at! They get you extremely invested in everyone and then after that, cause you to think a lot about what could be coming up after the fact.

