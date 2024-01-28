All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 5: Preparations

Next week on PBS, you are going to see All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 5. So, what lies ahead?

First and foremost, let’s start off by reminding you where we are in the story right now, and also that there are three more installments this season. The seventh one can technically be thought of as a special, but they are all airing at the same time in the United States. Things play out a little bit later when you are looking at the show airing in the UK.

Anyway, we know that moving into episode 5 in particular, there are going to be a lot of challenges and twists for a lot of the characters. Are there going to be happy moments? Sure, but at the same time, it feels like a big part of the story is going to be about preparing for the future — for better and for worse.

Below, you can check out the full All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 5 synopsis with other insight:

With the War feeling closer to home, James desperately wants things in order and Carmody trained up to support Siegfried. Carmody and Mrs. Pumphrey clash because he can’t see her dogs the way she does. A dinner with Gerald leaves Mrs. Hall with a dilemma but watching James and Helen brace for their future gives her a new perspective.

Our biggest hope entering this episode, beyond what we’ve already expressed, is that it does also tie into everything else that is coming up … while also giving you a good bit of escapism, as well. After all, isn’t this show traditionally better when it does provide you a wide array of different things to enjoy? At the very least, that’s at least what we tend to believe.

What do you most want to see moving into All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 5?

Where do you think things are going to be going entering the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







