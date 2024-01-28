Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 5: A big change?

Is there a major change afoot as we prepare for Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 5 over on PBS? If nothing else, you can say so when it comes to the main partnership alone! After all, Eliza will find herself working alongside Patrick Nash — these two have themselves a pretty tumultuous history, so we will have to wait and see exactly how things come to a head!

We expect a lot of drama over the course of this hour, but we think that it could also raise a lot of questions about the future. Of course, there’s also an interesting case here — not that this is something that should surprise much of anyone out there.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the full Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

Eliza and Nash are still struggling to work together when an explosive case takes them into a cutthroat industry where people will kill to keep their secrets.

By the end of this episode, our hope is that we’ll at least be getting a little more clarity of Eliza and William’s future. We will argue that in general, this season has allowed us perhaps the opportunity to see more facets of their past and present dynamic than ever before. There is something inherently exciting about that and yet, at the same time we wouldn’t blame anyone who wanted some sort of stability as to where things could be going between them.

Now, there is one other big thing worth saying here — this is the last episode leading up to the epic season 4 finale. These are the installments that are perhaps more important than any other, especially when it comes to introducing some new angles and/or surprises into the story. We will have to see if that happens here all over again.

