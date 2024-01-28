Power Book IV: Force season 3: More behind-the-scenes news!

It is nice to know that a Power Book IV: Force season 3 is absolutely coming to Starz, just as it’s nice to hand over a progress report as to where things stand!

In a post on Instagram earlier this week, executive producer Gary Lennon was happy to confirm that some work is already being done on the new season. That may be a sign that the writers are, at the very least, in the process of preparing some new scripts! We do tend to think that we’re going to hear more about filming in the months to come — we imagine that the cast and crew will be out there once some of the weather starts to get a little bit better around Chicago.

As for what all of this means when it comes to a premiere date, our hope is that we’re going to see the show back later this year — even though it may realistically not happen until we get around to early 2025. We have to exercise a certain amount of patience here!

As for the story moving forward, a lot of it is going to depend on a few different factors. Tommy has been told by Miguel that he won’t ever have a chance to see Mireya again. Is that really the case, or are things a tad more complicated? We’re also left to wonder a few things here when it comes to that, and the same can be said for Claudia Flynn’s fate. At the moment, it appears like the character is likely dead … but who can say anything for sure right now?

At the moment, we’ll just say this: The odds are higher that Claudia is alive than they are Ghost. (Yes, there are some out there still holding out hope.)

