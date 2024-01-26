SWAT season 7 spoilers: Anna Enger Ritch promoted to regular!

Are you ready to see SWAT season 7 premiere on CBS come February 16? We are ready to see it already, but the wait is still long.

So can we at least share some more news when it comes to the cast? Well, according to TVLine, you are going to see Anna Enger Ritch (Zoe Powell) promoted to series regular. Here is what the actress said when she first got official word that she is coming back for more:

“There’s always gossip… but I did not get final confirmation until right before we started production, after the [WGA and SAG-AFTRA] strikes.”

Ultimately, this promotion does mean that we will get some more Zoe-specific stories as we move through the next stretch of episodes … which we do think will be stuffed full of drama, action, and a whole lot more. We do think that with the end of the show seemingly close, we have to brace for stories that are going to take some huge swings creatively! It’s one of the best things that you can ever hope for with a show like this.

Now, for those who have not heard as of yet, the premiere is going to be particularly high stakes, largely due to the fact that we’re going to be able to see Hondo and some other characters in Mexico City. This is really continuing a longstanding trend with this show, one that allows us to have these big events that feel almost like movies in their own right. There’s a real effort made into ensuring that these are fantastic stories, and we do hope that there’s something about this one that blends into the remainder of the series here, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

