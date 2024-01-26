Sexy Beast season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the big launch on Paramount+ today, is there a chance that you will see a Sexy Beast season over at Paramount+? Or, are we at the end of the road already?

Well, using the phrase “the end of the road” is almost a strange thing to say for a universe that started off more than twenty years ago. This show is based on the film, and stars the likes of Series Stars James McArdle, Emun Elliott, Tamsin Greig, Stephen Moyer and Sarah Greene.

Produced by AC Chapter One and Anonymous Content, in association with Paramount Television International Studios, the prequel series explores the origins of Gal (McArdle) and Don’s (Elliott) complicated relationship as they find themselves descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990s, while Gal’s budding relationship with Deedee (Greene) threatens everything in their world.

So what will the future hold?

We should go ahead and note that at the time of this writing, nothing can be viewed as a sure thing. However, are optimistic that if the series is successful, there could at least be something more within this universe. Even if the prequel has a pretty limited arc to it, who knows exactly what the future is going to hold here?

The biggest question mark we have is whether or not the viewership will be here, at least in the United States. We can’t exactly sit here and say that the promotion has been through the roof for Sexy Beast at all. There are likely a number of viewers out there who are not even aware that the show has been released! They will have to find it, watch it, and then figure out a way to recommend it to a number of their friends and family members.

